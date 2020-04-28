Mitchell Park reopening

GREENFIELD – During phase one of Governor Mike DeWine’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin had barricades placed in front the city park in late March due to the statewide lock-down and intends to remove the barricades that were placed at the entrance of the John Mitchell Memorial Park on Friday, May. 1.

City Manager Wilkin states “We are opening the park back up to the public in hopes that people are responsible enough to know the rules when they decide to step foot on the property.”

The City Manager has yet to pick an individual to take over the responsibilities of taking care of the park and the summer city tee-ball, coaches pitch, softball, and baseball programs that take place there each summer.

“I know who I want to run the park in future and that will be discussed this coming Friday along with the reopening.” said Wilkin

“It has been discussed that summer league baseball and softball programs could or could not be played this coming June.”

Todd Wilkin has discussed with other local city park managers to decide rather or not if it is a good idea to have a summer program due to the risk that the kids and families could be taking when no one knows if this the pandemic has ran it’s course fully.

“The Governor has stated that most individuals will have to start wearing the facial masks to prevent the spread of the bacteria and I cannot imagine an child running the bases wearing a mask.”

During this time, it has been said that fall sports are up in the air due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it could all just could depend on how fast the economy begins to move again.

“We are at the mercy of Governor DeWine to see what is allowed and not allowed at this point so if he says that summer sports are allowed then we will try to make it happen at this point in time.”

The entrance sign going into Mitchell Park in Greenfield. The barricades at the entrance at John Mitchell Memorial Park during the shut down.