NFL Schedules

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Sept. 13 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 27 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Sept. 13 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 27 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 Philadelphia 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 14 Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 or 27 at New York Jets, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_index.jpeg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_index.jpg