Sports brief

Leesburg Little League Season Status update

Tom Purtell, President of Leesburg Little League announced this week that Leesburg Little League is moving forward with our summer baseball and softball programs.

We are still registering boys ages 6-11 and girls ages 6-14 through May. 31.

Teams will be formed in early June and games will begin on July. 1.

We need to register players and coaches on our Leesburg Little League website as soon as possible:

https://leesburglittleleague.squadfusion.com/welcome.

