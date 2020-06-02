Hillsboro Mavericks baseball

With the 2020 high school baseball season and legion baseball being ripped away from the students, Scott Morgan and his coaching staff decided to take his baseball teams that would have been playing legion ball this year and take them and give them a new name for the time being.
The team that was once a legion team are now known as the Hillsboro Mavericks and will be taking part in several tournaments during the months of June and July such as The Tournament of Champions that is held at Richard Shaffer Park
Morgan stated “We will have two teams for this summer, a junior and senior team and both teams will have their own tournaments to play in.”
Junior season:
June Schedule
6/11 At Waverly 6:00 Piketon HS
6/16 At Portsmouth 6:00 PM Branch Rickey Park
6/17 Chillicothe 757 DH at 6:00 Richard Shaffer Park
6/19 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD
6/20 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD
6/21 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD
6/23 Jackson DH at 6:30 Shaffer Park
6/24 At Lancaster 6:00 Beaver Field
6/26 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD
6/27 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD
6/28 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD
6/30 At Troy Bombers 7:30PM Duke Park
July Schedule
7/6 At Chillicothe (16u) DH at 6:00 Mary Lou Patton
7/7 Lancaster 6:00 PM Shaffer Park
7/8 At Chillicothe 757 DH at 6:00 Mary Lou Patton
7/11 Portsmouth DH at 1:00 PM Shaffer Park
7/12 Waverly DH at 12:00 Shaffer Park
7/14 Lancaster 6:00 Shaffer Park
7/17 Jr Tournament TBD Shaffer Park
7/18 Jr Tournament TBD Shaffer Park
Senior season:
June schedule
6/12 Troy Tournament
6/13 Troy Tournament
6/14 Troy Tournament
6/16 Portsmouth Post 23 DH at 5:30 Shaffer Park
6/17 At Chillicothe Post 757 DH @ 6:00 PM Mary Lou Patton
6/19 Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament
6/20 Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament
6/20 Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament
6/24 Lancaster 6:00 Shaffer Park
6/26 Jadwin Tournament
6/27 Jadwin Tournament
6/28 Jadwin Tournament
6/30 At Springfield DH at 6:00 PM
July Schedule
7/1 At Piqua 9-inning at 6:30 PM Fountain Park
7/6 Springfield DH at 6:00 PM Shaffer Park
7/8 Chillicothe 757 DH at 6:00 PM Shaffer Park
7/9 At Portsmouth 5:30 Branch Rickey Park
7/11 At Waverly DH 11:00 AM Piketon HS
7/12 At Mustangs Post 303 DH at 12:00 PM Vinton Co HS
7/14 At Columbus Braves 6:30 PM
7/15 At Lancaster 6:00 Beaver Field
7/19 Regional Tournament Begins VA Memorial Stad.
Senior roster
Seth Meade, North Adams
Cade Meade, North Adams
Chase Smaltz, Lynchburg-Clay
Dominic Kerns, Clinton-Massie
Matthew Mitchel,l East Clinton
Dylan Kincer, Clinton-Massie
Drew Pitzer, Lynchburg-Clay
Trey Bogart, Whiteoak
Luke Magulac, Hillsboro
Zach Humphries, Hillsboro
Alex Barber, Lynchburg-Clay
Ethan Humphries, Hillsboro
John Salyers, McClain
Josh Wolfe, Lynchburg-Clay
Ian Wiles, Eastern Brown
Seth Goodall, Clinton-Massie
Zach Mitchell, East Clinton
Billy Depugh, Miami Trace
Briar Bourne, Lynchburg-Clay
Junior roster
RJ Taylor, North Adams
Dow Moon, Fairfield
Brayden Kisling, Hillsboro
Brady Lung, North Adams
Liam Smart, Hillsboro
Jacob Decker, Hillsboro
CJ Kemper, Hillsboro
Jeremy Kemper, Hillsboro
Lane Kerns, Clinton-Massie
Lukas Roush, North Adams
Ronald Kincer, Clinton-Massie
Landon Swayne, North Adams
Hunter Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay
Austin Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay
Trey Pitzer, Lynchburg-Clay
Garrett Payton, Miami Trace
Dakota Gasaway, Clinton-Massie
