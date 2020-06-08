Sports brief

The Annual Hillsboro Elks Child Golf Clinic will be held Saturday, June. 20.

Registration for this event will be held at 8:30AM clinic from 9:00AM to 11:00AM free to all kids 5-18 years old.

Adult child tournament registration is 11:30AM format is alternate shot 9 holes child plays free adult pays regular price

Trophies, lunch and drinks will all be provided.

Please call The Elks at 937-393-3047 to register for both.

———————————————————————————

The Highland District Hospital Foundation will be having the 2020 annual golf outing at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield on Friday, August. 14.

All sponsors and team fees are requested to be paid early to accommodate social distancing.

The proceeds of this event will benefit the new Oncology and Med/Surgical Units.

There is expected to be 144 golfers and they will be donating golfer swag bags to lucky individuals.

Contact Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360 with any question that you have.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Golf-ball.jpg