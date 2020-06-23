Whiteoak Athletics

Whiteoak Wildcats basketball

There will be an open gym for boys going into grades 9-12 interested in playing high school boys basketball this Thursday, June 25, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Whiteoak Lady Wildcats Volleyball

Training sessions will start Monday, June 22 following all required COVID guidelines.

Sophomores, juniors, and seniors will train 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and freshman 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Players cannot enter the school before their scheduled time and they can only bring a water bottle in with them (no parents are allowed inside).

Health Assessments will be given to ALL STUDENT ATHLETES who enter the building and all required Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

