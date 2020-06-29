Hillsboro fall 1-3

Hillsboro Mavericks come away with one win and three losses from the June 26 – June 28, at the 2020 Jim Judwin Memorial tournament that was held the VA Memorial Stadium and Hoffman Field in Chillicothe.

Post 142 came away with a big 11-1 win in the first matchup against Hillsboro after scoring five runs in the third inning to pull away after being held to just one run in the first inning.

Hillsboro had eight runs total, Josh Wolfe and Ian Wiles led the team with two hits each.

Zach Humphries pitched first game, gave up six runs off of four hits and struck out four and Dominic Kernes came out of the bullpin to throw one and two thirds of an inning to end the game.

For the second game of the night Hillsboro and Athens racked up the points in the one and only win of the night for the Mavericks, 9-6.

Ian Wiles started off the game by earning the first hit and scoring the first run of the night, scoring three runs in just the first quarter.

With eight hits total, Josh Wolfe, Seth Meade, and Seth Goodall earned several hits for the Mavericks program in the hit fest.

Justin Scott earned the victory on the mound, he surrendered seven runs with eight hits during seven innings and struck out seven total.

After being tied 16-16, Hillsboro failed to pull off their second victory of the tournament, and ended up losing 17-16 after Ashland batter hits a single and pushes in a run in the last inning of play.

Jon Salyer, Cade and Seth Meade, Chase Smaltz, and Seth Goodall led the team with the majority of the offensive activity with 14 hits total.

Luke Magulac started the game and surrendered 13 runs total on eight hits in four innings, striking out seven.

Dominic Kernes came in from the bullpen and took the loss.

Greenville Thunder 19U took Hillsboro by storm with a five point lead in the first quarter and Hillsboro fought back by scoring four points but could not recover, losing 8-4.

Seth Meade, Chase Smaltz, Ian Wiles, Jon Salyer, Matthew Mitchell, Seth Goodall, and Josh Wolfe all managed to earn one hit each for Hillsboro.

Ethan Humphries took the loss, he pitched three innings and allowed eight hits, and struck out one.

The Hillsboro Mavericks are now 6-12 for the season and will be at Springfield on June 30, at 6:00 p.m.

