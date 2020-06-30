Sports brief

OHSAA Football official classes

Wilmington Football Officials Association will be holding a football class this 2020 year.

If you would like to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official contact John Oyer 937-581-3731 or Randy Clouser 937-763-3550.

HDH Foundation golf outing

The Highland District Hospital Foundation will be having the 2020 annual golf outing at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield on Friday, August 14.

All sponsors and team fees are requested to be paid early to accommodate social distancing.

The proceeds of this event will benefit the new Oncology and Med/Surgical Units.

There is expected to be 144 golfers and they will be donating golfer swag bags to lucky individuals.

Contact Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360 with any question that you have.

HHS Alumni golf fundraiser

The Hillsboro Alumni Golf Scramble Fundraiser will be held at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, August 8.

Registration is $200.00 per team, with a four-man scramble and “shotgun” start.

Tee times for the two groups will be 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

A dinner will be provided along with door prizes, split the pot and mini challenges.

All proceeds benefit the Hillsboro High School Athletic Department.

Sign-ups will be held at the Elks pro shop or by calling the lodge at 937-393-3047.

If you’d like to sponsor a hole or have questions about the event, contact Jarrod Hart at 937-763-6569 or email him at hart_jarrod@yahoo.com.

HHS cheerleading clinics

Hillsboro High school will be holding cheerleading holding clinics for tryouts on July 13 – July 16, at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the high school.

Tryouts will be held on July 17, at 5:00 p.m.

You can go to the Hillsboro High School athletic site and look at the announcements for more information.

HMS cheerleading clinics

Hillsboro Middle school cheerleading will be holding clinics for tryouts on July 14 – July 16, at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the high school.

Tryouts will be held on July 17 at 5:00 p.m.

You can go to the Hillsboro High School athletic site and look at the announcements for more information.

Whiteoak cross country workouts

Beginning on July 2, the Whiteoak Wildcats cross country program will begin workouts at the Bright Elementary from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Workouts will be held on:

Thursday, July 2

Monday, July 6

Thursday, July 9

Monday, July 13

Wednesday, July 15

Monday, July 20

Wednesday, July 22

Monday, July 27

Wednesday, July 29

Contact Doug Hughes on Facebook with further questions.