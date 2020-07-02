Hillsboro road loss

PIQUA,OH – The senior Hillsboro Mavericks baseball team traveled to Fountain Park to face Piqua on July 1, in a nine inning showcase, Piqua pulled ahead with 8-2 in just the first inning and Hillsboro was never able to come back within reach, Piqua defeats the Mavericks, 13-8.

Hillsboro had eight runs total but six errors prevented the comeback attempt, Piqua earned 13 runs off of 11 hits and ended the night with only three errors.

After Billy DePugh allowed seven runs with just two hits in the first inning, Brayden Kissling went on to pitch four and two-thirds innings and Chase Smaltz came in to finish out the matchup by pitching three innings.

Ian Wiles hit a double to score in Dakota Gasaway and then Josh Wolfe came up to bat he smacked a home run with one strike in the fifth inning of play and Wiles scored to earn three runs.

Wiles and Wolfe contributed massively for the Hillsboro team with RBI’s and Wiles went on to be 3-4 from the plate to lead the team in hits.

Hillsboro are now 6-15 for the season will be back in action again after Independence Day on July 6, in a double header at Shaffer Park against Springfield starting at 6 p.m.

July Schedule

7/6 Springfield DH at 6:00 PM Shaffer Park

7/8 Chillicothe 757 DH at 6:00 PM Shaffer Park

7/9 At Portsmouth 5:30 Branch Rickey Park

7/11 At Waverly DH 11:00 AM Piketon HS

7/12 At Mustangs Post 303 DH at 12:00 PM Vinton Co HS

7/14 At Columbus Braves 6:30 PM

7/15 At Lancaster 6:00 Beaver Field

7/19 Regional Tournament Begins VA Memorial Stad

