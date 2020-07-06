Sports brief

Football official classes

The Wilmington Football Officials Association will hold a football class this year. If you would like to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official contact John Oyer at 937-581-3731 or Randy Clouser at 937-763-3550.

HDH Foundation golf outing

The Highland District Hospital Foundation will have the 2020 annual golf outing at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield on Friday, Aug 14. All sponsors and team fees are requested to be paid early to accommodate social distancing. The proceeds of this event will benefit the new oncology and med/surgical units. There is expected to be 144 golfers and they will be donating golfer swag bags to lucky individuals. Contact Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360 with questions.

HHS Alumni golf event

The Hillsboro Alumni Golf Scramble will be held at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, Aug 8. Registration is $200 per team, with a four-man scramble and shotgun start. Tee times will be 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. A dinner will be provided along with door prizes, split the pot and mini challenges. All proceeds benefit the Hillsboro High School Athletic Department. Sign-ups will be held at the Elks Pro Shop or by calling the lodge at 937-393-3047. If you’d like to sponsor a hole or have questions about the event, contact Jarrod Hart at 937-763-6569 or email him at hart_jarrod@yahoo.com.

HHS cheerleading clinics

Hillsboro High school will be holding cheerleading clinics for tryouts on July 13-16 from 6-8 p.m. at the high school. Tryouts will be held on July 17 at 5 p.m. Go to the Hillsboro High School athletic site for more information.

HMS cheerleading clinics

Hillsboro Middle School cheerleading will hold clinics for tryouts on July 14-16 from 6-8 p.m. at the high school. Tryouts will be held on July 17 at 5 p.m. You can go to the Hillsboro High School athletic site and look at the announcements for more information.

Whiteoak cross country

Beginning on July 2, the Whiteoak Wildcats cross country program will begin workouts at the Bright Elementary from 10 – 11 a.m. Workouts will be held on: July 2, 6, 9, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29. Contact Doug Hughes on Facebook for further more information.

Hillsboro SAY soccer

The fall season registration began Friday, July 3 and will continue until July 19. During this time no fees will be charged and all players will be put on a waiting list until details of the season have been confirmed. When the season has been confirmed the fees for will be $85 dollars for the traveling fee ages and $45 for all instructional ages. All players who registered for the cancelled spring 2019-20 season will receive a $25 credit. Contact the Hillsboro SAY Soccer Association on Facebook with further questions.

McClain High School boys and girls golf

If any high school students are interested in playing golf for Brandon Streigtenberger or Jarrod Haines, workouts have already began as of mid-June and practicing will begin after July 4. Contact Streightenberger by email at brandon.streightenberger@greenfieldmcclain.org. Contact Haines by email at jarrod.Haines@greenfieldmcclain.org.