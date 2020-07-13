INDIANAPOLIS, IN (July 6, 2020) — In an effort to address the challenges of returning to high school athletics and activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Learning Center has collaborated with the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) to develop a new free online course “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators.”

The course includes information from the “Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities” document that was released by the NFHS in May for its 51 member state high school associations to consider in restarting high school athletics and other activity programs across the nation.

Additionally, the new Learning Center course offers vital information on COVID-19 for coaches and school administrators on conducting workouts, practices and contests as safely as possible, according to Dan Schuster, NFHS director of educational services.

“While we know states – and communities within states – are in different phases concerning COVID-19, we wanted to have a resource available for the interscholastic community to assist returning to activity,” Schuster said. “This course discusses what coaches and administrators can do to limit the spread of COVID-19, including practicing hygiene and cleaning, social distancing when possible, and the importance of recording who is at each workout, practice and game to track exposure.”

Schuster commended SMAC for its contributions to the guidance document, which provided the foundation for the free “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators” course. NFHS SMAC is comprised of a 15-member advisory committee composed of medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives that regularly develops position statements related to medical aspects of conducting high school athletics.

“Dr. Michael Koester, chair of the NFHS SMAC, is one individual who especially should be thanked. He put extra time into the development of this course and allowed us to turn this course around very quickly,” Schuster said. “His efforts coincide with the goals of the NFHS Learning Center in providing timely and valuable educational materials for state associations and all constituents within the interscholastic community. It is our hope that this course will be another helpful resource and one that can assist the restart of interscholastic programs when each state is ready.”

For more information and to access the “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators” course from the Learning Center, please visit: nfhslearn.com/courses/covid-19-for-coaches-and-administrators. To view the Learning Center’s entire course catalog, please visit: https://nfhslearn.com/courses.

This press release was written by Cody Porter, Manager of Media Relations in the Publications/Communications Department.

Online link to article: https://www.nfhs.org/articles/covid-19-for-coaches-and-administrators-course-now-available-from-nfhs-learning-center/

