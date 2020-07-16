McClain fish fry

GREENFIELD – The McClain Tiger football team will be hosting the first fish fry “fun-raiser” at the McClain High School student parking lot on July 24, from 4 – 7 p.m., preparing the food will be the Tigers football mom’s and Toney’s Smokehouse.

The Tigers will be holding a fundraiser and accepting additional donations during the time of the fish fry event and all proceedings will be go to the football team.

It will be $5 for the fish or pork sandwich and $10 for the fish or pork dinner that will consist of two pieces of fish or pulled pork with slaw and baked beans.

Social distancing guidlines will be exercised during the event.

