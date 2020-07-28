Dickey Group claims Pony League title

The Dickey Group Inc. won the 2020 Pony League championship at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro with 18-1 record. Team meembers were Tate Davis, Wyatt Willey, Nic Burns, Corbin Willey, Zavier Hamilton, Andrew Tomko, Aidan Lemaster, Noah Vaughn, Logan Zurface, Carter Boyd, Zach Burwinkle and Kelton Burson. The coaches were Adam Lemaster, Bill Fife, Ben Young and Casey Fife.

The Dickey Group Inc. won the 2020 Pony League championship at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro with 18-1 record. Team meembers were Tate Davis, Wyatt Willey, Nic Burns, Corbin Willey, Zavier Hamilton, Andrew Tomko, Aidan Lemaster, Noah Vaughn, Logan Zurface, Carter Boyd, Zach Burwinkle and Kelton Burson. The coaches were Adam Lemaster, Bill Fife, Ben Young and Casey Fife. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Pony-Champs.jpg The Dickey Group Inc. won the 2020 Pony League championship at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro with 18-1 record. Team meembers were Tate Davis, Wyatt Willey, Nic Burns, Corbin Willey, Zavier Hamilton, Andrew Tomko, Aidan Lemaster, Noah Vaughn, Logan Zurface, Carter Boyd, Zach Burwinkle and Kelton Burson. The coaches were Adam Lemaster, Bill Fife, Ben Young and Casey Fife. Submitted photo