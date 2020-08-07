Hillsboro, McClain place first at Adam Sharp Invitational

The Hillsboro boys’ golf team and the McClain girls’ golf team placed first during the Adam Sharp Invitational held at Buckeye Hills on Thursday.

Boys’ teams’ results:

1st – Hillsboro 178

2nd – Circleville 181

3rd – McClain 187

4th – Jackson 188

5th – Washington 195

6th – Logan Elm 201

7th – Whiteoak 207

8th – Fairfield 219

9th – Chillicothe 222

Girls’ teams’ results:

1st – McClain 198

2nd – North Adams 203

3rd – Chillicothe 205

4th – Jackson 221

5th – West Union 234

Submitted by Brandon Streitenberger, McClain High School.