Hillsboro, McClain place first at Adam Sharp Invitational

The Hillsboro boys’ golf team and the McClain girls’ golf team placed first during the Adam Sharp Invitational held at Buckeye Hills on Thursday.
Boys’ teams’ results:
1st – Hillsboro 178
2nd – Circleville 181
3rd – McClain 187
4th – Jackson 188
5th – Washington 195
6th – Logan Elm 201
7th – Whiteoak 207
8th – Fairfield 219
9th – Chillicothe 222
Girls’ teams’ results:
1st – McClain 198
2nd – North Adams 203
3rd – Chillicothe 205
4th – Jackson 221
5th – West Union 234
Submitted by Brandon Streitenberger, McClain High School.