HHS boys, MHS girls claim invitational titles

The Hillsboro boys and McClain girls both claimed first place when several local schools opened the 2020-21 sports season last week with the Adam Sharp Invitational held at Buckeye Hills Golf Course.

Hillsboro’s Gabe MyCroft and McClain’s Bri Weller took medalist honors with MyCroft carding a 38 and Weller turning in a 40 for the nine-hole invitational.

Boys team scores were: Hillsboro 178, Circleville 181, McClain 187, Jackson 188, Washington C.H. 195, Logan Elm 201, Whiteoak 207, Fairfield 219 and Chillicothe 222.

Girls team scores were: McClain 198, North Adams 203, Chillicothe 205, Jackson 221 and West Union 234.

Individual team scores for the Hillsboro boys were: MyCroft 38, Gavin Puckett 44, Bentley Watson 47, Josh MyCroft 49 and Lawton Parry 50.

McClain boys individual scores were: Seth Wise, 42, Robbie Wise 45, Wes Potts 49, and David Edwards and Carson Spangler 51s each.

Whiteoak boys individual scores were: Carson Emery 48, Ian Griffith 50, Ryan Farahay 53, Nate Price 56 and Eli Roberts 57.

Fairfield boys individual scores (first names only available) were: Tucker 52, Logan 54, Bryce 56, Owen 57 and Noah 58.

On the girls side, McClain individual scores were: Weller 40, Shayna Beatty 46, Emma Stegbauer 55, Alyssa Carroll 57 and Cate Willis 61.

The girls medalist runner-up was North Adams’ Brooklynn Tolle who carded a 42.

