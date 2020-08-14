HHS tennis defeats Washington, 4-1

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Lion tennis team visited Hillsboro on Tuesday for its 2020 season-opening match.
Hillsboro won the Frontier Athletic Conference match-up, 4-1.
At first singles, Washington senior Brooklyn Foose defeated Hillsboro’s Sara Newsome, 6-2, 6-3.
At second singles, Washington sophomore Addy Newsome lost to Hillsboro’s Miriam Studebaker, 6-1, 6-1.
At third singles, Washington sophomore Sofia Siscoe fell to Hillsboro’s Alexia Nicholas, 6-0, 6-2.
In the first doubles match, Hillsboro’s Haley Norman and Abigail Koogler beat Washington junior Joshalynn Worth and freshman Abby Wilson, 7-5, 6-4.
At second doubles, Washington senior Mei Kobayashi and sophomore Hannah Barrett lost to Hillsboro’s Aubrey Schurman and Caroline Crouch. (The final score was not available.)
In a junior-varsity match, Washington’s Abby Rose lost to Hillsboro’s Abigail Hall, 7-5.
Chris Hoppes in the sports editor for the Record Herald in Washington C.H.