FAC announces football schedule

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released a composite football schedule for 2020.

As of this moment, there is a six-game schedule with each team qualifying to the playoffs in Week 7.

The first games are set for Friday, Aug. 28. They will be non-league games with the opponents to be announced.

Games for week two, Friday, Sept. 4 — Washington at Chillicothe, Jackson at McClain, Hillsboro at Miami Trace.

Games for week three, Friday, Sept. 11 — McClain at Miami Trace, Washington at Jackson, Chillicothe at Hillsboro.

Games for week four, Friday, Sept. 18 — Hillsboro at Washington, Chillicothe at McClain, Miami Trace at Jackson.

Games for week five, Friday, Sept. 25 — McClain at Washington, Hillsboro at Jackson, Miami Trace at Chillicothe.

Games for week six, Friday, Oct. 2 — McClain at Hillsboro, Miami Trace at Washington, Jackson at Chillicothe.

