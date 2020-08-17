Hillsboro girls top Miami Trace

The Hillsboro girls tennis team picked up its second Frontier Athletic Conference victory of the week Thursday when it topped Miami Trace, 4-1.
At first singles, Hillsboro’s Sara Newsome beat Miami Trace’s Savannah Wisecup, 6-1, 6-1.
At second singles, Hillsboro’s Miriam Studebaker defeated Miami Trace’s Alex King, 6-4, 6-3.
At third singles, the match between Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea and Hillsboro’s Alexia Nicholas lasted two and a half hours, according to Miami Trace head coach Kim Schirtzinger. Cruea won the first set, 7-6 with a 7-4 tiebreaker. Nicholas won the second set, 6-3.
Since the overall match was decided at that point, the third singles match finished with a tiebreaker instead of a full third set.
Cruea won the tiebreaker for the third set and the match, 7-3.
“It was a long and hot match,” Schirtzinger said.
At first doubles, Miami Trace’s Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott lost to Hillsboro’s Abigale Koogler and Haley Norman, 6-2 and 6-4.
At second doubles, Hillsboro’s Carolyn Crouch and Aubrey Schurman beat Miami Trace’s Dee Page and Jenna Goddard, 6-2 and6-4.
After going 0-8 in the FAC last year, Hillsboro was 2-0 in the conference following the match.
Miami Trace was 0-2 in the FAC with a home match coming up Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Jackson.
Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record Herald in Washington C.H.