Hillsboro girls top Miami Trace

The Hillsboro girls tennis team picked up its second Frontier Athletic Conference victory of the week Thursday when it topped Miami Trace, 4-1.

At first singles, Hillsboro’s Sara Newsome beat Miami Trace’s Savannah Wisecup, 6-1, 6-1.

At second singles, Hillsboro’s Miriam Studebaker defeated Miami Trace’s Alex King, 6-4, 6-3.

At third singles, the match between Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea and Hillsboro’s Alexia Nicholas lasted two and a half hours, according to Miami Trace head coach Kim Schirtzinger. Cruea won the first set, 7-6 with a 7-4 tiebreaker. Nicholas won the second set, 6-3.

Since the overall match was decided at that point, the third singles match finished with a tiebreaker instead of a full third set.

Cruea won the tiebreaker for the third set and the match, 7-3.

“It was a long and hot match,” Schirtzinger said.

At first doubles, Miami Trace’s Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott lost to Hillsboro’s Abigale Koogler and Haley Norman, 6-2 and 6-4.

At second doubles, Hillsboro’s Carolyn Crouch and Aubrey Schurman beat Miami Trace’s Dee Page and Jenna Goddard, 6-2 and6-4.

After going 0-8 in the FAC last year, Hillsboro was 2-0 in the conference following the match.

Miami Trace was 0-2 in the FAC with a home match coming up Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Jackson.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record Herald in Washington C.H.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Hillsboro-Indian-logo-CMYK.jpg

Lady Indians 2-0 in FAC after going 0-8 a year ago