28th SATH Celebrity Golf Tournament

Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) recently held its 28th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Snow Hill Country Club.

“SATH would like to thank all of the golfers and celebrities who came out to support our 28th annual Celebrity Tournament. It was a great event,” said SATH Executive Director Linda Allen. “Special thanks to Brad and Glenn Hess for auctioneering our sports memorabilia, Terrence Alexander for team photos, and John and Andrea Holt of the Hillsboro Ponderosa for providing steak dinners to all the participants. Thanks to all the volunteers and the community for there support.”

The Hillsboro Ponderosa team took first place. Team members included Mark Dickey, Chris Fauber, John Holt and Chris Dickey.

The Cornele Plumbing team took second place. Team members were Rick Cornele, Tony Mort, John Hern and Greg Waggoner.

Third place went to Hillsboro Eagles Lodge 1161. Team members were Eli Hogsett, Brett Prince, Rick Morgan and Rob Brown.

Submitted by Linda Allen, SATH executive director.

