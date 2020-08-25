Fairfield stumbles at WCH

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a home match Monday against the Fairfield Lions.

In front of fans totalling no more than 15 percent capacity of the gymnasium, the two squads of Lions pushed each other to five sets.

Washington won the varsity match, 25-21, 26-28, 23-25, 25-18 and 15-13.

“Consistency,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “We struggled with consistency tonight, being able to get the passes to our setters.

“What was working was, our hitters kept swinging,” DeAtley said. “That allowed us to gain some momentum during some tough times in the match. Fairfield was able to dig the ball well. They brought a lot of balls back into the court that most of our girls didn’t think they were going to.

“Our hitters did a good job,” DeAtley said. “We struggled a little bit with our serving tonight. We were very inconsistent with that, as well. That’s something we’re definitely going to have to work on the next couple of days.”

What about getting the season started in this time of COVID?

“There’s been a lot of anxiety during this time, thinking, what if, what if,” DeAtley said. “Getting to this point has been exciting. The girls have put in a lot of preparation to be able to enjoy this moment of having an opener. Getting here is fine. Making it through the season is going to be questionable, but, hopefully we do.”

Statistically for Washington, Brittney Wilson led her team in kills 11; Rachel Palmer had seven and Mallory Hicks had six.

Emily Semler led with six ace serves. Jeleeya Tyree-Smith had four aces, Wilson had three and Olivia Wayne had three.

Aaralyne Estep led with 26 digs and Semler had 15.

Wilson had two solo blocks; Semler had one and Hicks had one with one block assist.

Wayne led with 19 assists and Allie Mongold had 12.

In the jayvee match, Washington defeated Fairfield, 25-13, 18-25, 25-11.

Washington will play at Circleville Thursday with the j-v match starting at 5 p.m.

Due to the uncertain nature of the COVID pandemic, Washington is going to hold its Senior Night Tuesday, Sept. 1 prior to the Frontier Athletic Conference-opening match against McClain. The jayvee match is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Washington High School senior Brittney Wilson (5) hits the ball past a Fairfield player during the season-opening match Monday at Washington High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_Brittney-Wilson-LLvb-v-Fairfield-8-24-20.jpg Washington High School senior Brittney Wilson (5) hits the ball past a Fairfield player during the season-opening match Monday at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald