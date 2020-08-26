Weller medalist at 2nd FAC match

CHILLICOTHE — McClain’s Bri Weller claimed match medalist honors when the Frontier Athletic Conference held its second match of the 2020 season this week at the Chillicothe Country Club.

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers golf team pulled out the win ti improve to 8-0 in conference play.

Miami Trace shot a 215, followed by Chillicothe at 226, McClain at 231, Jackson at 234 and Washington with a 273.

Weller was the medalist with a 45.

For Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire led with a 46 and Alyssa Butler had a 49.

Makayla Barnes and Destinee Butcher both shot a score of 60; Kelsey Pettit had a 63 and Mara Simonson had a 67.

For Washington, Savannah Osborne led with a 56.

Taylor Hixson shot a 70, followed by Kaitlyn Coder, 73; Megan Smith, 74; Ciara Coy, 75 and Kennedy Sutton, 79.

The next event will be FAC match No. 3 Wednesday at The Greens of Fayette County, beginning at 4 p.m.

