Indian netters call to ‘Cane

WILMINGTON — In straight set fashion, the Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Hillsboro 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 last week in non-league volleyball action at the WHS gym.

“After a slow start to the season, we finally found a rhythm and the girls really started to work together as one unit,” WHS coach Jenna Persinger said. “Aggressive serving was a big part of our victory. We still have some things to clean up as we get deeper into the season, but tonight was a lot of fun to see the girls get excited about the game. We are just thankful we get to play.”

Wilmington is 1-2 on the year.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_volleyballcmyk.jpg