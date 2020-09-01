Weller medalist at 3rd FAC match

McClain’s Bri Weller was the medalist, but the Miami Trace girls golf team remained undefeated in Frontier Athletic Conference play as they won the third FAC match of the 2020 season, held last week at The Greens.

Miami Trace shot a team score of 208. Chillicothe placed second with a 215, followed closely by McClain with a 218.

Weller was the match meadlist with a 44.

Jackson placed fourth with a 231 and Washington was fifth with a 279.

Hillsboro does not have a girls golf team this season.

Alyssa Butler led Miami Trace with a 47, followed by Libby Aleshire with a 48.

Other scores for McClain were Shayna Beatty 52, Cate Willis 60, Emma Stegbauer 62 and Abby Wise 70.

Miami Trace was scheduled to play at Hillsboro Monday and Washington’s next match is at Buckeye Hills Wednesday.

McClain finishes third as a team