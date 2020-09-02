Mycroft, Potts medalists at FAC match

The Frontier Athletic Conference golf standings grew tighter Monday when the Washington Blue Lions edged conference-leading Hillsboro, 172-173, in the fourth conference match of the season Monday at The Greens.

Gabe Mycroft of Hillsboro and Wes Potts of McClain tied for medalist honors, each with a score of 40.

John Wall led the Blue Lions with a 41.

Brice Cartwright shot a 42, Garrett Wahl had a score of 43, Drew Ferguson shot a 46, Luke Crabtree, 48 and Ty Rose, 50.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 44; Seth Wise, 46; Robbie Wise, 51; Carson Spangler, 52; Isaac Carroll, 57.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Lawton Parry, 42; Josh Crawford, 44; Gavin Puckett, 47; Bentley, Watson, 47; jack Rhoades, 52.

“I’m really proud of the young men tonight,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Our freshmen played great, and two upperclassmen stepped up as well. It was a solid team win and keeps us within striking distance of Hillsboro going into the next FAC match at Chillicothe on Sept. 14.”

Dillon Farley and Gavin Cowden led Miami Trace, each with a 46. Bryce Eggleton shot a 49, Collin Farrens had a score of 50 and Christian Porter and Kaden Noble each shot a 54.

Scores for Chillicothe: J.T. Kobel, 44; Kaiden Hoch, 45; Jackson Bolen, 48; Luke Smith, 50; Wesley Scott, 60; Lucas Mettler, 63.

Scores for Jackson: Alec Gilliland, 45; Caleb Rose, 46; Ethan Rasp, 46; Camryn Rose, 47; Braiden Lies, 47; Mason Hivley, 53.

Hillsboro continues to lead the FAC with a record of 17-3.

Washington is in second place at 15-5, followed by McClain at 11-9 and Jackson at 10-10. Chillicothe stands at 5-15 and Miami Trace is 1-19.

Chris Hoppes is the sports leditor for the Record Herald in Washington C.H.

Standings tighter, but HHS continues to lead conference