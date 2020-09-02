Fairfield boys, Hillsboro girls claim titles

Fairfield won the boys title and Hillsboro claimed the girls crown at the McClain Opener, cross country races featuring teams from Fairfield, Hillsboro, McClain and Whiteoak, that was held last week.

Fairfield senior Cohen Frost won the high school boys race with a time of 17:15.

McClain senior Geneve Baril won the high school girls race with a time of 20:50.

Boys team scores were: Fairfield 36, Miami Trace 46, Whiteoak 69, Washington 105, Jackson 127, McClain 141 and Hillsboro 194.

Girls team scores were: Hillsboro 56, Fairfield 66, Jackson 82, Whiteoak 83, McClain 83 and Washington 115.

Following are the individual results for the runners from Highland County schools in the boys race:

1. Cohen Frost, Fairfield, 17:15

4. Wade Evans, Whiteoak, 18:35

5. Blake Haines, Fairfield, 18:47

7. Brant Haines, Fairfield, 19:00

10. Landy Hattan, Fairfield, 20:00

11. Weston Blair, Whiteoak, 20:27

12. Christian Price, Whiteoak, 20:30

13. Dalton Hampton, Fairfield, 20:34

15. Connor Butler, Whiteoak, 20:44

19. Nolan Campbell, Fairfield, 21:30

20. Justin Legge, McClain, 21:31

21. Nathan Ernst, McClain, 21:33

25. Britton Campbell, Fairfield, 22:31

27. Robbie Haines, Whiteoak, 22:45

28. Robert Surritt, McClain, 22:49

30. Owen Ryan, Hillsboro, 22:52

32. Tristan Helterbrand, Whiteoak, 23:01

33. Evan DeAtley, Whiteoak, 23:02

34. Garrett Miller, Whiteoak, 23:12

36. Lucas Craycraft, Fairfield, 23:21

37. Garrett Thompson, Hillsboro, 23:41

38. Luke Bliss, McClain, 23:43

41. Garett George, McClain, 24:10

43. Gavin Cox, Fairfield, 24:23

44. Ethan Kiser, Fairfield, 24:24

46. Thomas Frasier, Fairfield, 24:44.

52. Jackson Crago, McClain, 25:53

53. Keahi Mhanna, Hillsboro, 26:10

54. Mason Reichman, McClain, 26:15

55. Elijah Humphreys, Fairfield, 26:24

56. Orrie Friend, Fairfield, 26:42

59. Jacob Schommer, Hillsboro, 27:47

60. Ethan Griffith, Hillsboro, 28:22

61. Noah Vaughn, Hillsboro, 20:03

62. Nick Cunningham, McClain, 29:27

64. Gavin McCune, McClain, 30:20

68. John Rinehart, Hillsboro, 32:45

71. Hayden Barrera, Fairfield, 34:27

72. Jake Ward, Whiteoak, 35:40

73. Ben Eltman, Fairfield, 35:50

74. Gabe Sheppard, Whiteoak, 35:52

75. Garrett Rhoades, Fairfield, 36:01

Following are the individual results for the runners from Highland County schools in the girls race:

1. Geneve Baril, McClain, 20:50

2. Lydia Kittner, Whiteoak, 21:07

5. Ramsey Haines, Hillsboro, 23:43

7. Emily Letts, Hillsboro, 24:18

8. Claire Ames, Whiteoak, 24:37

9. Katrina Sturgeon, McClain, 25:28

10. Anna Davis, Fairfield, 25:47

12. Emily Price, Fairfield, 26:05

14. Makenna Caldwell, Fairfield, 26:23

15. Allison Browning, Hillsboro, 26:34

17. Gwen Cox, Fairfield, 27:31

19. Nayomie Ludwick, Fairfield, 28:14

20. Makenzie Miller, Fairfield, 28:46

21. Brooklyn Lucarello, Hillsboro, 29:14

22. Kathy Alvarez, McClain, 29:21

23. Lydia Carr, Whiteoak, 29:48

24. Sieraa Barton, McClain, 29:50

28. Madison Thompson, Whiteoak, 31:26

29. Molly McMullen, Whiteoak, 32:20

31. Jamie Dailey, Fairfield, 33:58

33. Morgan Evans, Whiteoak, 36:40

34. Harlie Hammond, McClain, 36:42

35. Lillian Bateman, McClain, 37:47

36. Addison Smith, McClain, 37:57

37. Chloe Scharbrough, McClain, 38:25

38. Alara Cox, McClain, 38:30

39. Campbell Friend, Fairfield, 39:42

41. Kia Shumake, McClain, 40:13.

There were 42 runners in the girls race.

