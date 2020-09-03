Sports briefs

30th Chamber Golf Outing

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 30th annual golf outing Friday, Sept. 25 at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield. Registration for teams is available online or by calling the office at 937-393-1111. Corporate and hole sponsorship will be accepted until Sept. 6 to ensure signage can be finished in time for the event. “We’ve had to change a few things up this year to follow COVID-19 guidelines and to ensure the safety of all of our golfers and volunteers, but we’re grateful to be able to hold this annual event considering how many have had to be rescheduled or canceled,” said Erin Sheeley, community eelations coordinator for the chamber. Precautions like sanitizing stations and boxed lunches, as opposed to the usual buffet style meal, and other best practices set forth by the state will be followed. Volunteer help is always welcome. Call the office or email info@thehighlandchamber.com with questions or volunteer opportunities.