McClain falls after taking 1st set

The Washington Lady Blue Lion volleyball teams hosted the teams from McClain High School for a triple bill of action Tuesday.

Washington swept the three matches from the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Lion freshman team won its match, 25-12 and 26-24.

In the jayvee match, Washington won, 25-17 and 25-17.

In the varsity match, Washington rallied from a set down to beat McClain, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-21.

It was the Frontier Athletic Conference opener Tuesday.

“We started off a little bit slow,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “They were really pressing us. We were telling the girls to move their feet, move their feet. Our footwork picked up and we were able to gain some momentum from our back row players to pick up some digs.

“We had to make a switch with our setters and Allie Mongold did a great job of stepping in,” DeAtley said. “It was an all-team effort. We kept putting players in different areas to see what the best fit was. The girls did a good job of adapting and just going with it. I was proud of them for being able to jump on the court and just do their jobs. We served pretty tough. We were able to get up a lot of digs. At first we were struggling with the tips.

“McClain has some strong hitters and they are real scrappy. I wish them well the rest of the season. I’m sure they’ll give everyone a tough fight.”

Washington’s Jeleeya Tyree-Smith (12) makes the block during the match Tuesday against McClain. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Jeleeya-Tyree-Smith-WHS-vball-vs-McClain-9-2-2020.jpg Washington’s Jeleeya Tyree-Smith (12) makes the block during the match Tuesday against McClain. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Match was FAC opener