L-C girls remain undefeated

The undefeated Lynchburg-Clay girls soccer team handed the Wilmington Lady Hurricane a 4-0 loss Thursday at Alumni Field in Wilmington. Lynchburg-Clay improved to 4-0 with the win while the Wilmington girls fell to 0-4. A Lady Mustang (left) and Lady Hurricane battle for the ball in this picture. Lynchburg-Clay is off next week and returns to action Wednesday, Sept. 16 when it hosts Unioto.

