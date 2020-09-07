Tigers stumble in FAC opener

The McClain Tigers lined up against Jackson’s Ironmen Friday night at McClain Field in Greenfield for an unsavory loss of 53-0 loss to the Jackson Ironmen in the first Frontier Athletic Conference contest of the season.

Jackson, a 48-14 victor last week against Logan, is now 2-0 on the season.

McClain, which suffered a heart-breaking 21-20 overtime loss to Eastern Pike last week, is now 0-2.

However, as to be expected by Greenfield’s Tiger Nation, they were in full support of their boys on the field. Despite the guidelines and regulations in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, the fans were loud and proud. The Ironmen took the lead in the game when junior Cade Wolford scored the first touchdown with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

McClain coach Jacob Orr-Zody Seems to be building a program looking at the game’s leading offensive players. It is safe to say Tiger fans can be excited to see players like Drake Stapleton as a freshman taking the snaps at quarterback and Andrew Potts, another freshman, driving first downs while also playing defense. Of course, that’s not take credit from seniors like Grant Pennington and Mathew Bliss leading the team in tackles.

Jackson may have made some excellent plays and highlight moments for the scouting reels, but The Tigers held their heads up and continued to play hard. The Tiger faithful can be sure to follow the total yards rushing from Burns and Potts throughout this season.

This week McClain visits Miami Trace, also 2-0 on the year; while Jackson will host 0-2 Washington in FAC action.

Bryce Penwell is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

McClain Tigers look on from the sidelines during Friday’s opening Frontier Athletic Conference loss to Jackson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_McClain-pic.jpg McClain Tigers look on from the sidelines during Friday’s opening Frontier Athletic Conference loss to Jackson. Photo by Bryce Penwell

McClain plays first road game at Miami Trace this week