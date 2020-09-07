Slow start dooms Indians

For the first time — perhaps not ever — but certainly for many, many years, the Miami Trace Panthers began conference play in just the second week of the season Friday night as they hosted the Hillsboro Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

Miami Trace defeated Hillsboro, 28-13.

Last year, Miami Trace beat Hillsboro, 35-27.

The Indians went on to finish 4-6 in 2019.

In 2018, the Indians beat Miami Trace, 47-13.

Both teams seemed out of sync for much of the first half.

The Panthers were able to breakthrough when Hillsboro was backed up deep in its own territory and was forced to punt.

Senior Josh Gilmore returned the punt 35 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 to play in the first half. Sophomore Zach Warnock’s extra-point kick gave Miami Trace a 7-0 lead.

With 19 seconds left in the first half, junior quarterback Westin Melvin connected with Gilmore for a 24-yard pass for a touchdown. Warnock’s kick gave the Panthers a 14-0 halftime lead.

Early in the third quarter, Melvin found Gilmore again, this time for a 34-yard touchdown pass play. Warnock’s kick was good, putting Miami Trace in front, 21-0.

With 7:08 to play in the third quarter, Melvin ran for a 10-yard touchdown. Warnock’s boot gave the Panthers 28-0 lead.

Hillsboro avoided the shutout when Bryce Parsons plunged over the line from 1-yard out.

The extra-point kick by Nick Turner put the score at 28-7.

In the fourth quarter, Hillsboro’s Travis Ross had a three-yard touchdown run with 5:38 to play. Hillsboro’s try for two points was no good.

For the game, Hillsboro quarterback Chris Stout completed 13 of 30 passes for 123 yards with no touchdowns. Bryce Parsons was the Indians leading rusher with 16 carries for 36 yards and one touchdown. Robert Cameron was the leading receiver with four catches for 43 yards.

Miami Trace (2-0 overall, 1-0 FAC) will be back at home next week to take on the McClain Tigers (0-2, 0-1).

Hillsboro (0-2, 0-1 FAC) will be at home for the first time this season hosting Chillicothe (1-1, 1-0). The Cavaliers opened the season with a 31-0 loss to Wheelersburg then defeated Washington last week 23-7.

Score by quarters

HHS — 0 0 7 6 — 13

MTHS — 0 14 14 0 — 28

Game Summary

HHS MTHS

Passing Yards 123 114

Rushing Yards 52 58

First Downs 15 7

Turnovers 3 2

Penalties – Yards 11-75 13-100

Statistics

HHS MTHS

Number of Plays – 70 40

Total Offense – 175 172

Time of Possession – 31:30 16:30

Rushing Attempts – Yards 40-52 25-58

Passing – 13 of 30 8 of 15

Passing Yards – 123 114

Passing – TDs/int. 0-2 2-1

Fumbles – Lost – 2-1 2-1

Turnovers 3 2

First Downs 15 7

First Downs – Rushing 8 2

First Downs – Passing 6 4

First Downs – Penalties 1 1

Third Down Conversions/Attempts 8/20 (40%) 2/9 (22.2%)

Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 1/4 (25%) 1/6 (16.7%)

Defensive Sacks – Yards 0 – 0 3 – 28

Punts – Average 5 – 27 4 – 34.8

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro quarterback Chris Stout turns to make a handoff in Friday’s Frontier Athletic Conference loss at Miami Trace. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Hillsboro-pic-9-4-2020-.jpg Hillsboro quarterback Chris Stout turns to make a handoff in Friday’s Frontier Athletic Conference loss at Miami Trace. Photo by Chris Hoppes

Play first home game of season this Friday