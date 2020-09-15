HHS wins fifth FAC golf match

CHILLICOTHE — The boys golf teams in the Frontier Athletic Conference gathered at the Chillicothe Country Club for the fifth conference match of the season Monday, Sept. 14.

The Washington Blue Lions came in second using a tiebreaker after they and McClain finished with identical team scores of 185.

The Blue Lion’s fifth score was a 47 and for McClain, it was a 50.

Hillsboro won the match with a 176 team score, staying in first place in the FAC with a record of 22-3.

Washington is in second place at 19-6.

Hillsboro had co-medalists Monday with Gabe Mycroft and Lawton Parry each shooting scores of 40.

For the Blue Lions, Brice Cartwright, Garrett Wahl and John Wall each shot scores of 46. Drew Ferguson and Luke Crabtree both had scores of 47 and Ty Rose had a 49.

Miami Trace placed fifth in the match with a 208 team score, one stroke ahead of Jackson.

McClain was third and Chillicothe was fourth with a 193.

Gavin Cowden led Miami Trace with a 48. Collin Farrens had a 49, Christian Porter shot a 55, Kaden Noble had a 56, Brady Armstrong, 59 and Bryce Eggleton, 63.

Scores for McClain: Wes Potts, 45; David Edwards, 45; Robbie Wise, 46; Anthony Potts, 49; Carson Spangler, 50 and Isaac Carroll, 55.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Gavin Puckett, Josh Crawford, Bentley Watson, 50 and Jack Rhoades, 51.

Scores for Chillicothe: J.T. Kobel, 45; Kaiden Koch, 48; Jackson Bolen, 48; Wesley Scott, 52; Luke Smith, 53; Jacob Lemaster, 56.

Scores for Jackson: Braiden Lies, 49; Camryn Rose, 52; Ethan Rasp, 53; Caleb Rose, 55; Alec Gilliland, 56; Mason Hively, 56.

McClain stands in third place in the FAC with a record of 14-12.

Jackson is fourth at 10-15, followed by Chillicothe at 7-18 and Miami Trace at 2-23.

The Blue Lions and Panthers are at home today to take on Chillicothe at 4:30 p.m.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_MHS-logo-Reverse.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Hillsboro-Indian-logo-CMYK-1.jpg

Indians Mycroft, Parry share medalist honors