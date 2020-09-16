Lady Tigers fall to state-ranked MT

The state-ranked Miami Trace volleyball team defeated the visiting McClain Lady Tigers in three sets Tuesday, 25-11, 25-12 and 25-13 in Frontier Athletic Conference action

Miami Trace is currently ranked No. 11 in the state in Division II in the coaches’ poll. The Lady Panthers are 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the FAC.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Fliehman had 20 kills and three blocks; Moore had two kills; Eakins had four kills and three ace serves.

“Our kids, most of the time, were moving the ball fairly well,” Miami Trace coach Doug Mace said. “We were able to hit it hard and that kept them from getting into their rhythm. The times they were able to make a little run at us, [McClain] did a good job. We were just able to keep hitting the ball hard enough that it kept them from getting on long runs against us. That was probably the biggest thing.

“They played right with us at times and other times, they outplayed us. Luckily for us, they didn’t have any long runs where they would jump three or four points. I think we had a little more offensive power than what they were able to put up tonight.”

Miami Trace will be back at home Thursday night to take on Hillsboro with the j-v match at 5 p.m.

In other FAC volleyball action Tuesday, Chillicothe defeated Washington, 25-10, 27-25 and 25-20 and Jackson beat Hillsboro, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13 and 25-8.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

McClain's Jaelyn Pitzer attacks the net Tuesday against state-ranked Miami Trace.