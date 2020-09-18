Hillsboro boys claim first victory

The Miami Trace Panthers boys soccer team hosted the Hillsboro squad in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday evening.

Hillsboro won the match, 3-0.

Hillsboro scored on a penalty kick by Charles Phillips three minutes into the game.

The score remained 1-0 at the half.

In the second half, Hillsboro scored off a corner kick at the 32:16 mark and two minutes later Hillsboro scored what proved to be the final goal of the match. Those goals were by Phillips and Payton Robinson, respectively. Assists on those goals went to Logan Weber and Johnny Hatfield.

“In the second half, we were kind of lackadaisical,” Hillsboro coach Adam Schelling said. “Our defense didn’t play up to par like we wanted them to.

“My defense was led by Dylan Shurman, Landon Weber, Dylan Rigsby and George Kuntz,” Schelling added. “They stayed in the whole game. They never asked to come out. We didn’t come out like we wanted to in the second half, but then we kind of came together. This is a good win that we really needed for a boost for my team.”

Miami Trace coach Josh Thoroman said, “Our kids are battling. I feel like they are learning. I feel like the effort is there, but we’re not putting the pieces of the puzzle together. We see some nice stuff offensively, but we don’t score. We see some nice things defensively, but then we’ll have a lapse and give up a goal.

“We are playing a lot of sophomores and we have one freshman starting. We are not as big, as fast and as strong as the teams we are playing against. That’s a huge disadvantage that we have.”

Miami Trace had 14 shots on goal and senior goalie Ethan Steele had three saves.

Hillsboro also had 14 shots on goal.

This was the first win of the season for Hillsboro, improving its record to 1-5.

All of Hillsboro’s games have been on the road thus far. Hillsboro finally gets a home match Monday against Western Brown at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace is at Logan Elm Saturday at 11 a.m.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro's Payton Robinson (20) is pictured during Frontier Athletic Conference action Thursday at Miami Trace. Robinson scored a goal in the Indians 3-0 victory.

Charles Phillips, Payton Robinson provide the scoring