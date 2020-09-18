Fairfield warmups up to trump Western

LEESBURG – The Fairfield Lions hosted the Western Latham Indians in a non-conference soccer matchup Thursday that saw the Lions earn their first win of the season by a score of 6-2.

Reese Teeters led the way for the Lions as he recorded three goals in the game to record a hat trick and assisted on a fourth. Koben Zink, Hunter McIntosh and Daniel Ward had the other three goals in the game for Fairfield.

“Reese Teeters played really well tonight,” said Fairfield coach Jacob Alexander. “He played hard and that was big for a game like this.”

Western recorded the first goal of the game when Whitt scored with a right-footed shot that found the back of the net at 21:51 of the first half and the Indians held a 1-0 advantage for seven minutes before the Lions came roaring back.

Teeters got Fairfield going at the 14:47 mark in the first half of play when he received a pass from Koben Zink and scored on the right-footed shot that tied the game at 1-1.

The Lions added a second goal when Zink found the back of the net, off of an assist by Teeters, which put the Lions up 2-1 with 10:20 to play in the first half.

With 1:12 to play in the first half Teeters and McIntosh attacked Western and combined to beat two defenders as Teeters took the assist from McIntosh and netted it with his left foot to give the Lions a 3-1 lead heading into the halftime break.

The second half started slow as the Lions’ and Indians’ defenses tightened up and the score stayed 3-1 for more than 20 minutes of play in the second half.

McIntosh broke the second half stalemate with 24:12 to play in the game when he made a run on a pass from Brayden Zimmerman and scored with his right-footed attempt to push the Fairfield lead to 4-1.

The goal marked the first career goal for McIntosh, a senior, who also recorded an assist in the game for the Lions.

“He (McIntosh) has played on and off for a couple of years now and this is his first goal,” Alexander told The Times-Gazette. “Big stuff for him, exciting. He also got an assist tonight so we are pretty proud of him for that, too.”

Less than two minutes later with 22:40 to play in the game Zink launched a corner kick into the box and Ward was able to head the ball into the goal for a 5-1 Lions advantage.

Teeters finished off the scoring for Fairfield at the 15:30 mark in the game when he launched a right-footed shot into the net to give the Lions a 6-1 lead. The Indians added a second goal in the game when Whitt scored with 4:13 to play in the game to provide the final score of 6-2.

“We came off a tough loss (Wednesday) and we got outworked in general, so coming back today, to be able to put in the work and do things the right way, it really should help build from here on out,” said Alexander.

Fairfield will be in action Saturday when the Lions travel to take on Portsmouth Clay in non-conference boys soccer action.

Ryan Applegate is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Fairfield’s Reese Teeters makes a move into the box against a Western defender on Thursday at Fairfield High School where the Lions defeated the Indians 6-2. Teeters recorded a hat trick in the match. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_1st-goal-Reese-Teeters-vs-Western-Indians.jpg Fairfield’s Reese Teeters makes a move into the box against a Western defender on Thursday at Fairfield High School where the Lions defeated the Indians 6-2. Teeters recorded a hat trick in the match. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette Senior Lions footballer Hunter McIntosh works the ball downfield against a Western defender on Thursday at Fairfield High School. McIntosh recorded his first career goal against the Indians in the 6-2 win. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Hunter-Mcintosh-vs-Western-Indians.jpg Senior Lions footballer Hunter McIntosh works the ball downfield against a Western defender on Thursday at Fairfield High School. McIntosh recorded his first career goal against the Indians in the 6-2 win. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette

