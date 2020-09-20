Tigers fall to Cavaliers

GREENFIELD – The McClain Tigers hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers on Friday night in Greenfield in Frontier Athletic Conference football action. The Tigers lost to the Cavaliers by a final score of 35-7 and fell to 0-4 overall on the season and 0-3 in FAC play.

The opening kickoff by the Tigers’ Braeden Bergstrom was fielded at the Chillicothe 16-yard line by Joel Barnes and returned 84 yards for a Cavalier touchdown with 11:45 remaining in the first quarter. Jacob Coffland nailed the extra point to put Chillicothe up 7-0.

McClain’s defense was able to hold against Chillicothe following a turnover on downs to end the Tigers’ first possession and got the ball back with 8:49 to play in the first quarter.

The Tigers used over four minutes and 10 plays including a 19-yard run by Andrew Potts that put them in scoring position at the Chillicothe 2 yard line. Matt Bliss found his way into the end zone two plays later for the Tigers and Bergstrom was true on the extra point try to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:45 to go in the first.

Chillicothe was able to answer a short time later when Kamron Smith connected with Barnes for a 31-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play drive for the Cavaliers and Coffland hit his second extra point of the night to put Chillicothe ahead 14-7 at the 1:42 mark of the second quarter.

The opening play of the second quarter looked promising for the Tigers when a Smith pass to the end zone intended for Logan Snowden was intercepted by Seth Wise to give the Tigers the ball back on their own 20 yard line.

On the ensuing drive by McClain quarterback Snowden was intercepted Drake Stapleton to give the Cavaliers the ball back at the McClain 39 yard line.

Both teams tightened up on the defensive side of the ball and the score remained 14-7 until Smith found Isaac McCory for a 13-yard touchdown strike with 32 seconds to play in the first half. Coffland remained perfect on point after tries to put Chillicothe up 21-7 before halftime.

In the third quarter Chillicothe decided it was time to feed Tylin Scales at the running back position and ran the ball on six consecutive plays. Scales delivered on all of them including a runs of 15 and 11 yards and a 13-yard touchdown scamper with 8:50 to play in the third quarter. Coffland remained perfect on extra points in the game when he sent the ball sailing through the uprights to give the Cavaliers a 28-7 lead.

The final scoring play of the game for either team came with 7:10 to play in the third quarter when Smith found Jaiden Cain for a 14 yard touchdown pass and Coffland hit the final extra point of the game to provide the final score of 35-7. Both teams were scoreless in the final period of play.

Smith led the Cavaliers in passing, going 6 of 9 for 78 yards and three touchdown passes. Chucky Thomas led Chillicothe with 11 caries for 80 yards in the game and Barnes was the leading receiver for the visitors with three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Bliss rushed the ball 16 times and totaled 27 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers in the game.

Chillicothe will host the Miami Trace Panthers next week in Chillicothe in FAC action. The Tigers will travel to Washington High School next week to take on the Blue Lions in Friday night football action.

Ryan Applegate is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

McClain’s Trevor Stonerock finds some running room Friday night at McClain High School where the Tigers took on the Chillicothe Cavaliers in Frontier Athletic Conference action and lost by a score of 35-7. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Trevor-Stonerock-vs-Chillicothe.jpg McClain’s Trevor Stonerock finds some running room Friday night at McClain High School where the Tigers took on the Chillicothe Cavaliers in Frontier Athletic Conference action and lost by a score of 35-7. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette

Bliss provides McClain’s lone score