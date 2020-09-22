McClain’s Weller FAC Golfer of Year

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School girls golf team has repeated as undefeated Frontier Athletic Conference champions.

Miami Trace went 24-0 last year and Monday they finished at 24-0 again. The tournament was held at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Last year McClain was second and Chillicothe third. This year, Chillicothe placed second with a record of 18-6 and McClain was third at 12-12.

Jackson placed fourth at 7-17 and Washington was fifth at 0-28.

Hillsboro did not have a girls golf team for the second year in a row.

The Golfer of the Year is Bri Weller of McClain, averaging 43.2 per nine holes this season.

The following student-athletes also earned first team, All-FAC honors for 2020: Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace, 43.6; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace, 45.2; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe, 46.2; Shayna Beatty, McClain, 51.8; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe, 52.0 and Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace, 52.4.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

