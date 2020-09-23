Final FAC girls golf results

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the final girls standings and girls all-conference team members, along with team records and individual conference match averages.

Girls golf final standings

Miami Trace 24-0

Chillicothe 18-6

McClain 12-12

Jackson 7-17

Washington 0-28

Hillsboro did not field a team.

The FAC Golfer of the Year is Bri Weller of McClain High School, averaging 43.2 this season. The following seven golfers made all league.

All-FAC Girls Golf

Bri Wellerm McClain, 43.2

Libby Aleshirem Miami Trace, 43.6

Alyssa Butlerm Miami Trace, 45.2

Isabella Fischerm Chillicothe, 46.2

Shayna Beatym McClain, 51.8

Julie Lemasterm Chillicothe, 52.0

MaKayla Barnerm Miami Trace, 52.4

Submitted by Terri Tutt, FAC commissioner.

