WCH vaults past Hillsboro

After spending most of the 2020 season chasing the Hillsboro Indians, the Washington Blue Lion boys golf team won the Frontier Athletic Conference 18-hole tournament and, with Hillsboro placing third, Washington was able to vault ahead and into first place in the combined standings to win the FAC championship.

The Blue Lions shot a 358 Tuesday at The Greens. Other scores were Chillicothe 362, Hillsboro 364, McClain 370, Jackson 386 and Miami Trace 390.

Chillicothe’s J.T. Kobel was the tournament medalist with a 79.

“We started the season off well,” Washington coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We were pretty close with Hillsboro in the first couple of matches. I think Hillsboro won the first two and we placed second in the first couple (of FAC matches). Then, at Buckeye Hills, we placed fourth there. That kind of put us behind the eight-ball a little bit. Then we won our league match (at The Greens) and we played really well at Chillicothe and that put us back in the hunt.

“The only way we could have won league today was the way that it happened,” Bartruff said. “We took first place and Hillsboro had to finish third or worse. And they finished third. That allowed us to beat them by one match.

Scores for McClain were: Seth Wise, 81; Wes Potts, 89; Carson Spangler, 100; David Edwards, 100; Isaac Carroll, 103 and Robbie Wise, 106.

Scores for Hillsboro were: Gabe Mycroft, 88; Gavin Puckett, 88; Lawton Parry, 94; Jack Rhoades, 94; Bentley Watson, 96; Josh Crawford, 104.

Chris Hoppes in the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Indian linksters led FAC all year until last match