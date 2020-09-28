HHS volleyball has won three of four

In its first five-set match of the season the Hillsboro volleyball team defeated Eastern Brown in a hard-fought non-conference contest Saturday, 25-17, 24-26, 25-12, 22-25 and 17-15.

“This was the first time this season that we have went five sets. The girls played hard and didn’t give up in the fifth set, winning it 17-15,” Hillsboro coach Nicole Dickey said. “The girls are playing well. They have won three of the last four games.

Gracie Dean led the Lady Indians with with 18 kills. She also led in assists with 18 and digs with 23.

Emma Birkhimer finished the game with 13 kills, four aces, 16 digs and five solo blocks.

Sinai Roberts had 20 digs followed by Mya Bell who had 19 digs.

“Julie Middleton, Kinsey Gilliland, Rylie Scott and Jolee Cummings also played well today. It was definitely a team effort,” Dickey said.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Hillsboro-new-Indian-logo-3.jpg

Lady Indians beat EB in five-set match