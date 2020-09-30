Chamber holds 30th annual golf outing

The weather was perfect last Friday for the 30th annual Highland County Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing. Twenty-seven teams took to the course for a 9 a.m. tee off at Buckeye Hills Country Club near Greenfield.

During registration golfers were able to enjoy a breakfast of donuts from Batter Up Bakery sponsored by the South Central Power Company and coffee and homemade pastries and baked goods from The Daily Grind Café and Bakery, which was recently purchased by Dane Allard and Marcus Barr and is set to reopen in October. A mid-day meal of personal pizzas was provided by LaRosa’s with beverages sponsored by Petland. After wrapping up 18 holes, awards were presented and a post-golf boxed meal from Jill’s Farmhouse Catering was served.

The first-place team was from LaRosa’s, the second-place team was from Southern Ohio RetroFoam, and third-place team was from Wilmington Savings Bank.

“We are incredibly grateful to our title sponsor, Hunter Consulting Company, and all of our corporate and hole sponsors for their support of this event. [This] has been a rough year. We had big plans to celebrate the chamber’s 30th anniversary this year, but COVID had other plans. Luckily, the weather cooperated, and we were able to host this event and safely socialize and network with each other. It was a good morale booster,” said Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator for the Chamber. “You never know when you plan an event in September whether you’re going to have rain or an unexpected 85-degree day or something. There was a great group of golfers and volunteers and Toni and the team at Buckeye Hills are always a pleasure to work with. And certainly no one should have left hungry.”

Corporate sponsors included LaRosa’s, Petland, Southern Hills Community Bank, DAGR Home Inspections, Highland District Hospital, RiskSOURCE Clark-Theders, and South Central Power Company.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

The first-place team from LaRosa’s is pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_1st-LaRosas.jpg The first-place team from LaRosa’s is pictured. Submitted photos The second-place team from Southern Ohio RetroFoam is pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_2nd-Southern-Ohio-RetroFoam.jpg The second-place team from Southern Ohio RetroFoam is pictured. Submitted photos