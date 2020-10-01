Hillsboro, McClain 4th, 5th at sectional

The Hillsboro and McClain boys golf teams have qualified for the district tournament after finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, Tuesday at the Division II Sectional Tournament at the Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament, which will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Crown Hill Golf Club just outside of Williamsport.

The winning team at the district and the top individual not a member of that team will move on to the state tournament.

Team scores were: Fairfield Union 325, Unioto 340, Circleville 366, Hillsboro 371, McClain 386, Zane Trace 395, Westfall 396, Washington 403, Eastern Brown 404, Meigs 404, Albany Alexander 412, Vinton County 451, Logan Elm 527, New Lexington 480 and River Valley 509.

The top 10 scores individually were: Charlie Lewis, Unioto 77; Josh Tipton, Fairfield Union 78, Devon Miller, Fairfield Union 80, Ethan Stephenson, Fairfield Union 80, Jake Holcomb, Circleville 84, Braxton Platt, Unioto 84, Jake Latham, Westfall 84, Wyatt Allison, Circleville 87, Lindin Walker, Fairfield Union 87 and Jake Tucker, Unioto 87.

Scores for Hillsboro were: Gabe Mycroft 90, Lawton Parry 90, Bentley Watson 91, Josh Crawford 100 and Gavin Puckett, 103.

Scores for McClain were: Wesley Potts 88, Carson Spangler 92, David Edwards 103, Seth Wise 103 and Robbie Wise 106.

