Lady Tiger Weller moves on to district tourney

McClain senior Brianna Weller has qualified for the district golf tournament after finishing fifth at the Division II Southeast Sectional Golf Tournament played Monday at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

The top three teams and the top three individuals not on one of the top three teams advance to the district.

As a team, McClain finished eighth and Lynchburg-Clay finished 13th.

The top 10 individual scores were: Riley McKenzie, Crooksville 75; Elaina Seeley, Circleville 76; Sydney Ater, Adena 80; Maddi Shoults, Westfall 80; Brianna Weller, McClain 82; Allison Baughman, Crooksville 84; Brooklynn Tolle, North Adams 86; Morgan Cornwell, Sheridan 86; Emily Cook, Westfall 86; and Emily Lott, Unioto 87.

Following Weller’s 82 for McClain were: Shayna Beatty 100, Emma Stegbauer 124, Cate Willis 132 and Abby Wise 133.

Lynchburg-Clay individual scores were: India Williams 97, Anna Bondanza 120, Autumn Wilkin 134, Alexis Knisely 143 and Addison West 145.

Team scores were: Crooksville 359, Thornville Sheridan 376, Westfall 378, Circleville 398, Fairfield Union 400, North Adams 417, Manchester 422, McClain 438, West Union 441, Piketon 442, Zane Trace 451, Lynchburg-Clay 494, Logan Elm 502, Peebles 509, Eastern Brown 511, Huntington Ross 531, Waverly 540 and Washington 566. Adena, New Lexington, Pant Valley, Southeastern and Unioto did not field full teams.

McClain finishes 8th, Lynchburg-Clay 13th