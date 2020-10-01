SHAC teams compete in sectional golf tourney

Fairfield finished seventh, Lynchburg-Clay ninth and Whiteoak 10th when they competed Wednesday in the Division III Southeast Sectional Golf Tournament at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

The top five teams, and the top five individuals not on one of the top five teams, advanced to the district tournament.

The closest Highland County golfer to qualifying for the district was Fairfield’s Tucker Watson, who carded a 100. The last individual qualifier shot a 96.

Team scores were: Crooksville 330, Manchester 343, North Adams 360, Peebles 361, West Union 370, Southeastern 373, Fairfield 428, Frankfort Adena 433, Lynchburg-Clay 438, Whiteoak 441, Paint Valley 468 and Huntington Ross 562. Lucasville Valley was represented but did not field a full team.

Individual scores for Fairfield were: Watson 100, Conner Priest 102, Logan Rohde 110, Noah Allering 116 and Bryce Posey 121.

Individual scores for Lynchburg-Clay were: Brayden Eversole 103, Ian Waits 108, Logan Shope 108, Elliott Richardson 119 and Isaac Miller 124.

Individual scores for Whiteoak were: Ian Griffith 103, Noah Rudy 108, Carson Emery 114, Eli Roberts 116 and Nate Price 118.

The top 10 individuals were: Blake White, Crooksville 77; Tanner Collins, Crooksville 79; Daulton McDonald, Manchester 81; Luke Hayslip, Manchester 82; Carson Chaney, North Adams 82; Clayton Jones, West Union 84; Isiash Scott, Manchester 85; Owen Carney, Crooksville 86; Joel Richendollar, Southeastern 87; Caden Sparks, Crooksville 88; and Keltin Richardson, Peebles 88.

The individual qualifiers not on the top five teams were: Richendollar, Southeastern 87; Aaron Evans, Southeastern 89; Davis Kerns, Adena 91; Brayden Popp, Southeastern 92; and Austin Bloomfield, Lucasville Valley 96.

