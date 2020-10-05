Mustangs hold off Jeeps

SOUTH WEBSTER — Lynchburg-Clay scored a goal in each half, and only allowed a Trae Zimmerman penalty-kick marker from South Webster, as the Mustangs mustered a 2-1 non-league victory Saturday.

Lynchburg-Clay, in the 18th minute of the opening half, got on the board with a goal from Logan Shope and an assist from Trey Pitzer.

With only 14 minutes remaining, Bradley Minton made it 2-0 in favor of the Mustangs.

Zimmerman, who had two of South Webster’s five shots including four on goal, got the Jeeps’ only tally with 6:34 to play.

Zimmerman almost made it a 1-1 tie right before the half, but his direct free kick was saved by Lynchburg-Clay keeper Ian Wailts —who had three saves.

“Once again, we fell short of winning against a beatable Lynchburg-Clay,” said South Webster coach Corey Claxon. “We have moments when we play well, and we also have moments when we fail. Those failing moments are why we can’t seem to win these competitive games. Lynchburg was good about switching guys around and making it difficult for our guys to mark. Both goals came as a result of that, in part, but we still had an opportunity to clear the ball out and couldn’t do it. Lynchburg will likely be the No. 2 seed in the (Division III sectional) tournament, and it’s good to know that we are not too far off from them in terms of ability.”

The Mustangs put up 10 shots, including eight on goal, as sophomore Jaren Lower made six saves for the Jeeps.

Lynchburg-Clay’s corner kicks totaled eight, while the Jeeps did not have any.

South Webster, which will host Valley on Tuesday in a non-league tilt, fell to 4-5-3 overall.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Lynchburg-LC-new-logo.jpg

Shope, Minton score Lynchburg-Clay goals