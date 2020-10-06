MT clinches share of title at McClain

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team clinched at least a co-championship in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a win at McClain High School last Thursday.

Miami Traceimproved to 8-0 in the FAC with two matches remaining.

Chillicothe, which had two losses in the FAC, did not play Thursday, and is currently 5-2 in the conference.

Miami Trace won in straight sets, 25-5, 25-12 and 25-23.

Delaney Eakins led Miami Trace with six ace serves. She also had three kills.

Chloe Scott led with 20 digs and in service points.

Miami Trace was to play at Hillsboro Tuesday. A win in that match would secure an outright FAC championship for the Lady Panthers.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor of the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

