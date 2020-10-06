Lady Tigers toppled Trace

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team visited Greenfield Thursday, Oct. 1 to take on the McClain Lady Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

McClain won, 5-2.

McClain scored first with a breakaway by Kergian Pollard in the first minute of the game.

Miami Trace countered with a goal at the 36:35 mark by Jana Griffith.

Miami Trace took a 2-1 lead with 9:53 remaining in the first half with a goal from Kaylie Lott, assisted by Magarah Bloom. Miami Trace held a 2-1 lead at the half.

In the second half, McClain responded with four more goals to win the matchup.

Keely Ramirez had 13 saves in the goal for Miami Trace.

“The girls played hard the whole game and we did well in the first half to get the lead,” Miami Trace coach Caitlin Francis said. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t hang on during the second half of the game.”

Miami Trace was to play at Hillsboro on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In other Frontier Athletic Conference girls soccer matches Thursday, Hillsboro defeated Jackson, 2-0.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

