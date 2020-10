Fairfield’s Frost 2nd at Cross The Creek

Fairfield senior Cohen Frost turned in a runner-up performance Saturday and his team finished fifth overall at the 15-team Washington C.H. Cross The Creek Invitational.

Whiteoak was sixth and McClain was 10th. Some schools, including Lynchburg-Clay, entered runners but did not have a full team.

Team scores were: Cedarville 27, Marysville 59, Miami Trace 139, Logan Elm 144, Fairfield 155, Whiteoak 159, Circleville 177, Urbana 214, Wilmington 266, McClain 302, Jackson 305, Washington C.H. 324, Zane Trace 327, East Clinton 328 and West Union 347.

The individual winner was Ethan Wallis, a senior from Cedarville, in a time of 16:36.

Following is a list of the individual results for runners from Highland County Schools:

2. Cohen Frost, Fairfield, 16:57

11. Dawson Osborn, Lynchburg, 18:06

15. Blake Haines, Fairfield, 18:34

26. Westin Blair, Whiteoak, 19:03

27. Wade Evans, Whiteoak, 19:05

35. Christian Price, Whiteoak, 19:25

37. Robbie Raines, Whiteoak, 19:32

42. Lyle White, McClain, 19:55

51. Conner Butler, Whiteoak, 20:20

62. Nathan Vidourek, Fairfield, 20:45

75. Justin Legg, McClain, 21:23

76. Nolan Campbell, Fairfield, 21:24

85. Robert Surritt, McClain, 21:39

90. Luke Bliss, McClain, 21:50

91. Garrett Miller, Whiteoak, 21:52

92. Garett George, McClain, 21:56

93. Britton Campbell, Fairfield, 21:57

97. Tristan Helterbrand, Whiteoak, 22:10

99. Dalton Hampton, Fairfield, 22:14

111. Larkin Friend, Fairfield, 22:27

116. Paul Bliss, McClain, 22:47

122. Ethan Kiser, Fairfield, 23:18

133. Mason Reichman, McClain, 23:54

134. Gavin Cox, Fairfield, 23:58

156. Orrie Friend, Fairfield, 26:05

159. Eli Humphreys, Fairfield, 26:17

173. Gavin McCune, McClain, 28:01

176. Josh Brown, Fairfield, 28:53

177. Nick Cunningham, McClain, 29:58

179. Ben Eltman, Fairfield, 29:58

180. Gabe Sheppard, Whiteoak, 30:55

182. Hayden Barrera, Fairfield, 32:50

184. Hunter McIntosh, Fairfield, 37:59

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_FAIRFIELD-LOGO.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_wildcat-claw-logo-1.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_MHS-logo-Reverse-1.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Lynchburg-Clay-Gold-Mustang-2.jpg

Fairfield 5th, Whiteoak 6th, McClain 10th