McClain’s Baril 4th at Cross The Creek

McClain senior exchange student Geneve Baril finished in fourth place and the Lady Tigers finished sixth as a team Saturday at the 13-team Washington C.H. Cross The Creek Invitational.

Lynchburg-Clay finished ninth, Fairfield was 10th and Whiteoak placed 12th. Some teams entered individual runners but did not field a full squad.

Team scores were: Marysville 51, Cedarville 76, Circleville 111, Zane Trace 116, West Union 167, McClain 175, Jackson 201, Eastern Brown 207, Lynchburg-Clay 210, Fairfield 220, Washington C.H. 237, Whiteoak 285 and Logan Elm 288.

The individual winner in the girls race was Cedarville senior Elly Coe in a time of 20:19.

Following are the individual results for runners from Highland County schools:

4. Gevene Baril, McClain, 20:49

13. Raelynn Ruble, Lynchburg, 22:24

25. Claire Ames, Whiteoak, 23:28

28. Mary Etienne, Lynchburg, 23:33

45. Anna Davis, Fairfield, 24:45

51. Emily Price, Fairfield, 25:13

57. Hailey Legg, McClain, 25:30

59. Katrina Sturgeon, McClain, 25:52

61. Makenna Caldwell, Fairfield, 26:13

62. Allie Etienne, Lynchburg, 26:18

63. Sierra Barton, McClain, 26:28

64. Nayomie Ludwick, Fairfield, 26:35

75. Kathy Alvarez, McClain, 27:43

76. Alara Cox, McClain, 27:43

86. Madison Thompson, Whiteoak, 28:33

90. Lydia Carr, Whiteoak, 28:43

93. Makenzie Miller, Fairfield, 28:51

94. Allison Rockey, Lynchburg, 29:03

103. Jaden Smith, Fairfield, 29:38

108. Kloe Scharbrough, McClain, 30:16

113. Sierra Benny, Lynchburg, 30:32

115. Jami Dailey, Fairfield, 30:47

118. Molly McMullen, Whiteoak, 30:54

121. Harlee Hammond, McClain, 32:05

122. Morgan Evans, Whiteoak, 32:09

125. Campbell Friend, Fairfield, 33:39

130. Lillian Bateman, McClain, 35:52

131. Addison Smith, McClain, 36:10

There were 134 runners in the race.

