Lady Wave volleyball topples Sidney

SIDNEY – The Greenville Lady Wave defeated the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets 3-0 in Miami Valley League volleyball action on the Jackets home court.

Greenville took the first two sets of they night by identical double digit 25-15 scores to take a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Wave used a third game 25-19 victory to sweep the Lady Yellow Jackets on the night a take both matches of the 2020 season over the Shelby County School. The Greenville girsl defeated Sidney 25-21, 25-21 and 25-10 in an earlier MVL match.

Greenille junior, Hunter Class paced the Lady Wave with 14 kills and Abbie Yoder tallied 10 kills.

Senior, Allison Powell led the Lady Wave with 23 digs while Libby McKinney was good for 18 digs on the night.

McKinney accounted for 31 assist in the MVL win.

With the win, the Lady Wave improves to 12-6 on the season.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

