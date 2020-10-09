Tigers top Lady Indians

The McClain Lady Tigers and Hillsboro Lady Indians closed the Frontier Athletic Conference portions of their schedules Thursday with McClain claiming a 25-14, 25-22, 24-26 and 25-9 victory over their cross-county rivals in Greenfield.

Gracie Dean led Hillsboro with 14 kills and 30 digs. Teammates Emma Birkheimer had nine kills, and Rylie Scott had 21 assists.

“We struggled with serve receive again tonight. This was a tough loss for the team,” Hillsboro coach Nichole Dickey said. “When McClain came to Hillsboro the last time we met, HHS won in four sets. We have three games to go before tournaments. We need to continue to play hard.”

